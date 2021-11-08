x
Hillsborough County

Armwood High School releasing students under controlled dismissal, official says

The school was placed on a precautionary lockdown.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

SEFFNER, Fla. — A public school in Seffner is on a precautionary lockdown amid unconfirmed reports of a firearm on campus, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says.

A spokesperson said deputies are investigating the reports about a possible weapon at Armwood High School.

An official for the Hillsborough County School System said: "This was a lockdown, turned to a lock-in." The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reports they did not find anything, however the investigation continues.

As of 3:15 p.m., students will be released from the Armwood High School under a controlled dismissal, the school district said. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

