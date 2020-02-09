18-year-old student killed in crash in Plant City

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the 18-year-old passenger was ejected from the SUV and died at the scene.

An 18-year-old student is dead and two other teens are hurt after a crash Tuesday in Plant City.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a 2004 Ford Expedition was being driven by a 16-year-old around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday and was speeding in the eastbound lanes of Ralston Road. Deputies said the driver lost control of the SUV when it hit a speed bump near County Line Road.

The sheriff's office said the SUV ran off the road and hit a tree, and an 18-year-old passenger was ejected. The teen died at the scene.

The right rear passenger, a 19-year-old, had non-life-threatening injuries. Both the 16-year-old driver and that 19-year-old passenger were taken to South Florida Baptist Hospital.

Deputies do not believe alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash.

Both the driver and the 18-year-old who died were enrolled at Armwood High School. The other passenger recently graduated from the school.

The sheriff's office continues to investigate the crash.



"Our hearts break for the victim, his family, and especially his friends who now have to live with this traumatic and devastating loss," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "The teen driver in this case had a learner's permit, which under Florida law, means they can only get behind the wheel if there's a person 21 years or older in the front passenger seat. This law exists for a reason and it's imperative for parents to make sure their teen understands the dangers and rules of the road. We lost a young person who had a whole life ahead of them because of one bad decision that could have been avoided."

