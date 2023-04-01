'I really appreciate it': Local Army veteran receives new roof

David Rowe served in the Army from 1967 to 1969 in Vietnam where he was injured.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — As the new year rolled in, a local veteran in Tampa received a heartwarming gift to kick off 2023.

U.S. Army veteran David Rowe got a new roof Tuesday on his home in Tampa, thanks to a nationwide project to honor veterans. The Owens Corning National Roof Deployment Project partnered up with Wayne Gonzalez Roofing to do the installation.

Rowe served in the Army from 1967 to 1969 in Vietnam where he was injured. He moved into the home in 2005 after his parents passed away.

He's lived there ever since.

"It's really helpful, and financially it can be kind of difficult you know, especially with things the way it is now," Rowe said. "But it really helped me a lot, I really appreciate it."