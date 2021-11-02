Man arrested for shooting at Hillsborough deputy, sheriff's office says

The deputy was not injured during the shooting but is currently on administrative leave

TAMPA, Fla. — The person who authorities say shot at a Hillsborough County deputy eight times has been arrested, the sheriff's office says.

According to law enforcement, Ma'at Lee, 20, was arrested on Tuesday. The sheriff's office says he is a suspect in two other Hillsborough County crimes which happened days prior to the shooting.

The incident happened around 4:46 a.m. on Sunday near the intersection of 43rd Street and Skipper Road.

Deputy Geovanny Rodriguez pulled over a silver Jeep Cherokee and before he could get out of his car, the driver shot at Rodriguez at least eight times, Chief Deputy Donna Luczynski said.

Luczynski said the deputy returned fire, but the shooter drove away before jumping out of the Jeep and running into the darkness.

Rodriguez was not injured during the shooting but is currently on administrative leave, according to the sheriff's office

Sheriff Chad Chronister confirmed that the Jeep had been stolen in a carjacking. He will provide more information on Lee's arrest at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

The sheriff's office says Lee is facing charges of armed robbery with a firearm, grand theft, armed carjacking and attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.