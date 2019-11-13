HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers said a man has been arrested following a crash that killed a man riding his bike on US 301.

Jacob Weinart, 28, was riding his bike on southbound US 301 on Nov. 12 when he was hit by a truck. He died at the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Steven Baker, 61, contacted troopers and said he had hit something at the time of the crash. Baker stated he did not know what he hit, but hours later he bought spray paint and repainted his damaged truck, according to an FHP report.

Troopers said the found Baker at his home along with his 2003 white Dodge pickup truck, which had damage to the front part.

Baker was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal traffic crash and destruction of evidence.

