Apollo Beach man arrested after 5-year-old accidentally shoots self

Deputies say they received a call about the incident around 8 a.m. At the same time, Aston Simmons, 28, drove the child to St. Joseph's Hospital. "When detectives arrived at the home on the 6000 block of Sunsail Place, in Apollo Beach, they smelled a strong odor of marijuana. No firearm or casing could be observed in plain view, so a court-authorized search warrant was obtained for the residence," the sheriff's office wrote in a statement.

Detectives also say multiple pounds of marijuana and money were seized from the home along with drug paraphernalia.



Aston Simmons is now facing multiple charges including, improper storage of a firearm and possession of marijuana with intent to sell.



“There is never a circumstance where a child should have access to a firearm. Now, due to the careless actions of this man, a 5-year-old child is fighting to survive. Please pray for him as he clings to life, and know that the irresponsible person that caused this devastation has been arrested and will be held accountable," said Sheriff Chad Chronister.



The 5-year-old is currently in critical condition and their name will not be released due to Marsy's law.



Simmons is not related to the 5-year-old child.