VALRICO, Fla. — Investigators believe an overnight ATM explosion is similar to one that occurred last month in Tampa.

The latest explosion happened sometime late Saturday into Sunday at Regions Bank, located at 3522 Bell Shoals Road, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say during that time, someone spray-painted the lenses of surveillance cameras in the area. It wasn't before long there was an explosion at the drive-thru ATM.

It's unclear how much money, if any, was removed from the machine. Law enforcement doesn't yet have a description of the person who might have committed the crime.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, the FBI and ATF responded after the explosion.

Regions Bank provided the following statement:

"We’re working with law enforcement to investigate an incident at our Valrico branch ATM."

Back on Dec. 22, a similar case unfolded: The sheriff's office says someone blackened the surveillance cameras with paint and about an hour later, an ATM exploded.

It, too, could be similar to the ATM explosion in Oldsmar, with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office investigating that case.

