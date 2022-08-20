Detectives looking for 2nd suspect in attempted murder case

Authorities say the men injected the victim with fentanyl against his will.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough detectives are on the search for the second suspect in an attempted murder case.

According to a news release, detectives are looking for a person known as "TC". He is believed to be homeless and he is known to be in the area of Hillsborough Avenue and North Habana Avenue.

Authorities say "TC" and Ciriaco DelaCruz, 44, attempted to kill a known associate they believed would report their illegal activities to police on Aug. 14.

The two suspects forced the victim into a bathroom of a home located on Garden Lane in Tampa, the sheriff's office says. The suspects reportedly injected the victim with Fentanyl against their will, duct taped and physically attacked him.

The victim was taken to Tampa General Hospital where he survived and is in stable condition.

Authorities describe "TC" to be around 28-33 years old, 6' tall, with a thin build, short black hair with a short black beard. He has a flame tattoo on his neck and a five-point star tattoo on one of his arms.



"This is a violent and dangerous criminal that needs to be found and arrested," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "If anyone sees him or knows of his whereabouts, please don't approach him. Call us, and let our deputies bring him in."