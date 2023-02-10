'Our job is not done': Detectives search for man accused of trying to rob Valrico bank

The agency describes the unidentified man as being just under 6 feet tall and 180 pounds with gray hair.

VALRICO, Fla. — Detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office are searching for a man they say tried to rob a bank Friday in Valrico.

At approximately 2 p.m., a man entered a Truist Bank located at 3511 Bell Shoals Road with a gray bag and what appeared to be a pipe bomb, the sheriff's office explains in a news release.

The man reportedly demanded an undisclosed amount of money before leaving the bank without any of it. He left behind the bag.

Deputies say he was last seen walking east and then north out of the bank.

No bank employees or customers were injured. A nearby school was placed on a brief lockdown but was later cleared, the sheriff's office says.

"I commend the quick response from our deputies to the scene, and their devotion to protecting the victims in this violent crime," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Our job is not done, as we work diligently, with the public's help, to find this suspect and put him away, so he doesn't terrorize our community anymore."

The agency describes the unidentified man as being about 5 feet, 9 inches to 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 180 pounds with gray hair. He was last seen wearing a green and camouflaged shirt, light blue jeans, and a black cap.