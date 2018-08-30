TAMPA, Fla. -- An attorney representing the Tampa mother accused of drowning her 4-year-old daughter in the Hillsborough River is expected to file a motion to determine the woman's competency.

Shakayla Denson, 26, earlier pleaded not guilty to killing Je'Hyrah Daniels. Investigators say on Aug. 2, she stole a car from an auto repair shop then parked the vehicle on North Rome Avenue before wading into the murky river water.

Witnesses reported hearing the child scream. As Denson made her way into deeper water, they say she released Daniels into the water.

Denson is charged with first-degree felony murder, aggravated child abuse and grand theft auto.

A court filing shows Denson's attorney will ask the court Thursday for a motion for examination to determine competency -- whether she has a mental illness and/or an intellectual disability -- to proceed.

The attorney also will move to subpoena for records from the Florida Department of Children and Families.

In addition, they will file to "compel redaction of illegal, improper or otherwise protected content of discovery materials released or distributed by the State of Florida."

