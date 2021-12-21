2 dead, 3 still hospitalized nearly a week after fiery crash in Hillsborough County

Florida Highway Patrol believes alcohol was a factor for the Audi driver who, investigators determined, caused the crash.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators say a luxury car driving at a "high speed" crashed into the back of another car, causing a fiery crash earlier this month on eastbound SR-400 in Hillsborough County.

Two people were killed in the Dec. 15 wreck, which happened around 1:42 a.m.

Florida Highway Patrol says the Audi R8 had shifted from the outside lane to the inside-center lane when it collided with the rear of the Toyota Camry, which rotated and burst into flames. The Audi then hit a guardrail.

Both St. Pete men, ages 39 and 47, inside the Camry died.

FHP says "alcohol impairment is believed to be a factor" for the Audi driver, a 34-year-old man from Winter Haven, who suffered serious injuries. Charges are pending against him, an FHP spokesperson wrote in an email.