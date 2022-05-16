Auto repair shop goes up in flames in Valrico

No injuries were reported.

VALRICO, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a large fire Monday morning at an auto repair shop in Valrico.

Firefighters say they received a 911 call at 6:42 a.m. from a passerby who described the building as "being fully engulfed in flames." They arrived to flames coming through the roof, leading them to call for a second alarm.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire using two handlines and elevated water streams.

Video of the fire shared by the department shows the roof of the building completely destroyed with cars, tools and pieces of metal burnt inside.