BRANDON, Fla. — The search is on for a man suspected of stealing several containers of baby formula from a Walmart.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the store on Lithia Pinecrest Road, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say he picked a big plastic garbage bin and placed it in his cart. Then he went to the baby aisle, grabbed several cans and put them in the garbage bin.

He reportedly left the store through an emergency exit.

It's believed the man is in his early 20s.

Anyone who might recognize him is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

