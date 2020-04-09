'Back the Blue' muralists won't be prosecuted, nor will some Tampa protesters

More than 100 people are still facing charges.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hundreds of charges have been filed in the months since the civil unrest in Tampa that followed the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Some of those cases won't be pursued, however.

Prosecutors have filed 264 charges against 120 people for crimes including looting, burglary, theft and attacks against police – mostly stemming from the widespread unrest the night of May 30. Two-thirds of those charges are felonies that could send anyone convicted to prison for at least five years.

Investigators are actively pursuing cases against a man accused of vandalizing a police car on May 30 and another accused of steering a car through a group of protesters on July 4.



Several charges are also being dropped, State Attorney Andrew Warren announced Friday, including one that gained local attention involving a woman allegedly pushing a demonstrator and then accusing police of shoving her.

"Our office will not be pursuing criminal charges related to an incident on August 12 where it is alleged that suspect Jae Passmore committed battery when she lightly pushed a man who walked closely by her," Warren's office wrote in a statement. "Consistent with other similar cases, we are exercising our discretion not to expend limited resources prosecuting an extremely minor incident that presents in no threat to public safety."

Additionally, false imprisonment charges are being dismissed against two people after a June 27 confrontation in Hyde Park Village. Prosecutors also won't pursue criminal charges against the people who painted, without permission, a "Back the Blue" mural on Aug. 1 in downtown Tampa.

"The evidence available does not establish beyond a reasonable doubt the individuals responsible acted with willful or malicious intent to damage property as required under Florida law," prosecutors said.



Additionally, Warren's office won't pursue criminal charges against the four people who then painted over the "Back the Blue" mural without permission nor will they prosecute the seven people who blocked a walkway and painted on public property in Curtis Hixon Park this summer.

"These types of cases involve tough decisions," Warren's office said. "Our guiding principle is to distinguish between people committing crimes for personal gain or to cause destruction versus protestors whose aim is to make their voices heard. The 264 charges filed to date make it clear that we will prosecute those who seek to harm our community, but it is counterproductive to criminally prosecute people who are exercising their First Amendment rights—especially when other options exist to address questionable behavior, such as civil citations."

What other people are reading right now:

