Tampa City Council to discuss buying ballistic vests, helmets for fire rescue and EMS

TAMPA, Fla. — Fire Rescue crews and EMS workers across the Tampa Bay area could soon be outfitted in protective ballistic vests and helmets.
A bid to buy the protective gear from Fire Amour, LLC is on the agenda for Thursday's Tampa City Council meeting.
The gear would be used by the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Department, City of Tampa Fire Rescue Department, Plant City Fire-Rescue Department, Pasco County Fire Rescue Department and the Hernando County Fire Rescue Department.
The estimated cost for the purchase is $567,450. The funds would come from the Urban Area Security Initiative administered by the Tampa Police Department.
The Urban Area Security Initiative is a federal homeland security grant that aims to help metropolitan areas build and defend themselves from acts of terrorism.
