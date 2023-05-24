Deputies on scene of barricaded person in Plant City

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, no other residents are in danger.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office are in a Plant City neighborhood working on a situation involving a person who refuses to surrender.

The agency says the Wednesday morning situation in the area of Swindell and Charlie Taylor roads only involves one person, and no other residents are in danger.

Homes in the surrounding area haven't been evacuated, but neighbors are being asked to remain indoors.

No other information has been released about the incident at this time.