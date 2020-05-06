'Let's reunite again': Bars in Ybor City excited for Phase 2, but cautious amid George Floyd protests

Many businesses don't know how the protests will affect them, but they're preparing for anything. Most have boarded up their windows.

TAMPA, Fla. — Bars in Ybor City have been closed for months, but with Governor Ron DeSantis' new executive order taking effect Friday, they're excited to welcome in customers.

"It's been tough. I even lost one of my best employees today because he's afraid to come back to work," Jason Fernandez said.

Fernandez is the owner of Tequila Bar on 7th. He's been able to open at 50-percent capacity because he sells food, but his bar has stayed closed. He says coronavirus concerns have changed the structure of Ybor City.

"You have a lot of people that are still hesitant to come out," Fernandez said.

Tequilar Bar was one of many spots to be a part of Mayor Jane Castor's program to help restaurants across Tampa. Once the outdoor seating was taken away, the crowds dwindled.

"There were so many people coming out just for the uniqueness of sitting on 7th avenue and eating," Fernandez said.

Phase Two will allow him to add more seating near the bar, but he says protests calling for justice for George Floyd could steer customers elsewhere.

"People are afraid to get out. They don’t want to drive into the wrong situation and with COVID on their mind as well, that’s two strikes. They’ll say, 'Hey I can just stay home. We’ll check it out next weekend,'" Fernandez said.

Many businesses don't know how the protests will affect them, but they're preparing for the worst. Most have boarded up their windows.

"I understand the anger. I understand the aggravation, loss of life, and just anger. So I understand, but I want us to get back and reunite," Fernandez said.

Protests for George Floyd are scheduled to take place in Ybor City at Centennial Park on Friday at 5 p.m. Jason says he does not plan on boarding up his bar.

