BayCare pauses some elective surgeries in Hillsborough, Polk counties

As COVID-19 hospitalizations rise again, the hospital group will temporarily stop elective surgeries that require an overnight stay in the hospital.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — As Florida reports more than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases in the last week and as hospitalizations continue to rise across the state, BayCare Health System says hospitals in two counties will temporarily halt some of its elective surgeries.

On Wednesday, BayCare said the changes will affect hospitals in Hillsborough and Polk counties. And, it will only impact elective procedures that require an overnight stay at the hospital.

The hospitals impacted by this updated policy are the following:

St. Joseph’s in Tampa

St. Joseph’s Children’s in Tampa

St. Joseph’s Women’s in Tampa

St. Joseph’s North in Lutz

St. Joseph’s South in Riverview

South Florida Baptist in Plant City

Bartow Regional Medical Center

Winter Haven

Winter Haven Women’s

St. Joseph's, Winter Haven and Winter Haven Women's have already paused those procedures, effective July 29. The remaining hospitals will adopt the temporary change on Monday, Aug. 2.

BayCare hospitals in Pinellas and Pasco counties are not affected at this time, according to a release.

“Our priority is always patient safety and being sure we are available to serve our communities’ acute health needs,” Glenn Waters, BayCare’s chief operating officer, said in a statement. “This move helps us to continue to have capacity to serve those needs.”

The hospital group says it began contacting patients impacted by the change Wednesday.

"BayCare facilities, like elsewhere in the state, have seen a significant increase in COVID-19 patients in the past month as the Delta variant has taken hold in the state," the release said in part. "In the past three weeks, COVID patients in BayCare hospitals have increased more than three-fold."