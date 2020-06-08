Beirut port explosion has people wondering what's at Port Tampa Bay. We found out.

The devastating explosion at a port in Beirut has gotten the attention of those in charge of safety at Port Tampa Bay, and local fire rescue workers too.

You might be surprised to know what sort of hazards exist in our own backyard, and what steps are being taken every day to minimize the threat they pose to the community.

“These things can still happen,” said Mark Dubina, V.P. of Port Tampa Bay security, “Whether they’re intentional or by accident.”

Dubina says Port Tampa Bay has several layers of public and private safety measures in place. Modern suppression systems to keep smaller incidents from getting larger. They hold safety exercises regularly.

Tampa Fire Rescue says the type of chemical behind the explosion in Lebanon, ammonium nitrate, which is often used in fertilizers, does pass through Port Tampa Bay, although it is not kept in such large quantities. For security reasons, exact numbers were unavailable.

“We don’t store large amounts of that type of product anywhere within the city,” said Assistant Chief Mark Bogush.

Still, in addition to food, metals and other cargo the port does handles and store millions of tons of hazardous material each year.

Information from port records show 16.5 million tons of petroleum products. 2.6 million tons of liquid sulfur, 109,000 tons of sulfuric acid, and 1.2 million tons of anhydrous ammonia passed through Port Tampa Bay in 2019.

Anhydrous ammonia is a chemical use mostly in refrigeration and fertilizers, but if leaked into the air, it can create a toxic cloud.

The threat is real enough that the City of Tampa has invested in a network of warning speakers which are set up in communities near the port - just in case.

“Be aware of the port. Know that it’s safe,” said Bogush. “But if there is some sort of an incident, we are going to get the word out.”

Although uncommon, industrial accidents at the port have occurred.

Incidents include a sulfur dioxide cloud that prompted a warning for people near the port, including downtown Tampa, to shelter in place until it had dissipated.

“And each one of those incidents are learning lessons,” said Bogush. “You realize what your gap is and you immediately - whatever actions need to be taken to close that gap they do it immediately.”

Safety workers plan to study whatever comes from the Beirut investigation.

An incident on that scale is, however, already far less likely here, they say, thanks to tougher regulations, training and oversight.

“The risk, while it exists,” said Dubina, “is minimal compared to the benefit that the community gets from us being here.

Port Tampa Bay is Florida’s largest port, handling over 37,000,000 tons of cargo each year, and it’s still growing.

The Port has budgeted a five-year expansion plan. The $380 million project includes new docks and new terminals.

