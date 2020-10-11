x
Hillsborough County

Health advisory issued for bacteria at Ben T. Davis Beach

Health leaders are encouraging people not to swim there.
TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County has issued another health advisory for high bacteria levels in the water at Ben T. Davis Beach in Tampa.

"This should be considered a potential risk to the bathing public and
swimming is not recommended," the health department announced Tuesday.

The county says water samples taken Wednesday were above the acceptable Environmental Protection Agency threshold for enterococci bacteria. New samples will be taken on Nov. 18. If the fresh samples show the levels are within the satisfactory range, the advisory would be lifted at that point.

Enteric bacteria is typically found in the intestinal tracts of humans and animals. It can cause diseases, infections and rashes. 

"The presence of enteric bacteria is an indication of fecal pollution, which may come from storm water runoff, pets and wildlife, and human sewage," the health department wrote in a news release.

As part of the Healthy Beaches Monitoring Program, the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County has done coastal beach water quality monitoring at nine locations every two weeks for the last 20 years. And, weekly tests have been occurring since 2002. 

