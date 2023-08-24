x
Hillsborough County

Health advisory issued for Ben T. Davis Beach over fecal pollution

According to the health department, enterococci bacteria may cause disease, infections or rashes.
TAMPA, Florida — High levels of bacteria caused by fecal pollution have once again triggered a health advisory at Ben T. Davis Beach, according to the Hillsborough County Health Department.

Samples taken showed high levels of enterococci bacteria at the beach located off the Courtney Campbell Causeway. Health officials do not recommend swimming until re-sampling indicates the water is within the safe range.

According to the health department, enterococci bacteria normally inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals and may cause disease, infections or rashes. 

"The presence of enteric bacteria is an indication of fecal pollution, which may come from stormwater runoff, pets and wildlife, and human sewage," the health advisory reads.

You can check out the water quality levels for our different local beaches on the Florida Healthy Beaches Program page.

This is the latest of several health advisories that have been issued for Ben T. Davis Beach this summer related to enterococci bacteria. Most recently, advisories were issued on June 15 and July 27.

