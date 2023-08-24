Health advisory issued for Ben T. Davis Beach over fecal pollution

According to the health department, enterococci bacteria may cause disease, infections or rashes.

TAMPA, Florida — High levels of bacteria caused by fecal pollution have once again triggered a health advisory at Ben T. Davis Beach, according to the Hillsborough County Health Department.

Samples taken showed high levels of enterococci bacteria at the beach located off the Courtney Campbell Causeway. Health officials do not recommend swimming until re-sampling indicates the water is within the safe range.

According to the health department, enterococci bacteria normally inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals and may cause disease, infections or rashes.

HEALTH ADVISORY

An health advisory for Ben T. Davis and Picnic Island Beaches has been issued due to high bacteria levels. There is a potential health risk, and swimming is not recommended. The beaches will be re-sampled in a week. pic.twitter.com/erQj9dgLVP — FL DOH in Hillsborough County (@DOHHillsborough) July 27, 2023

"The presence of enteric bacteria is an indication of fecal pollution, which may come from stormwater runoff, pets and wildlife, and human sewage," the health advisory reads.

You can check out the water quality levels for our different local beaches on the Florida Healthy Beaches Program page.