Bicyclist killed in Dover hit-and-run

Hillsborough County investigators are searching for a small, dark-colored pickup truck that may be responsible for the deadly crash.

DOVER, Fla. — A man is dead after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle in Dover, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said, adding that a search continues for the person responsible.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 13 on Sydney Dover Road near Dover Ranch Road. Deputies said when they arrived at the crash scene, they found a man with upper body trauma.

Investigators said he had been riding his bicycle near or in the northbound lane of Sydney Dover Road when he was hit by an unknown car. The driver left the crash before deputies arrived.

Detectives said they believe a small, dark-colored pickup truck may be what the person responsible was driving.

"Fleeing the scene of a crash is not only cruel, but it's also illegal," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "This victim's family deserves answers, and our detectives are working diligently to solve this case. If anyone has information or recognizes this vehicle, please contact us immediately."