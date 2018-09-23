BRANDON, Fla. -- A bicyclist died after being struck from behind by a vehicle in Brandon early Sunday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says the man was riding a yellow Duna mountain bike southbound on Kings Avenue when he was hit near Calm Drive.

Deputies and Hillsborough Fire Rescue responded and found the man dead at the scene. A potential suspect and vehicle were found and charges are pending.

Deputies say alcohol may have contributed to the crash.

This is a developing story.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP