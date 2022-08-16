Biker hit at dangerous south Tampa intersection

Two teenagers died in December in a crash at Bay to Bay Boulevard and Lois Avenue.

TAMPA, Fla. — There was another crash that left a bicyclist injured at an intersection in South Tampa known for being dangerous and deadly.

In December, two teenagers were killed at this very location at Bay to Bay Boulevard and Lois Avenue.

A car hit a bicyclist during the morning rush hour on Friday. Fortunately, Tampa Fire Rescue said the person riding the bike was not taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Cohen Wills said he witnessed the crash. According to Wills, the bicyclist was traveling on Lois Avenue and stopped and waited for all the cars to stop before he rode his bike across Bay to Bay Boulevard.

Wills said he crossed three lanes but as he reached the last lane, a car hit the other biker.

"He went about 5, 6 feet in the air. It was a miracle that he was okay," said Wills who never walks through this intersection because of the crashes he's witnessed over the last few months.

"I never would in a million years with my two kids would cross that street by walking," he said.

The deadly crash from last year is still fresh in the minds of neighbors who live around the area.

"It was crushing, it was heartbreaking, I cannot go through that intersection without thinking about them and remembering what I saw," said Carroll Ann Bennett, a member of the Virginia Park Neighborhood Association and longtime resident.

Since then, flashing beacons were installed at the crosswalk but Bennett and others say a traffic light is still needed.

"Today reminded me the clock is ticking, anything can happen at any time, we need a traffic light, we needed it years ago," said Bennett.