Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in Hillsborough County

BRANDON, Fla. — Investigators are looking for a driver they say hit and killed a man on a bike and then drove off.
It happened just after 2 a.m. Friday morning on State Road 60 east of Lakewood Drive in Brandon.
Florida Highway Patrol says the person was driving eastbound on SR-60 when they swerved into the bike lane and struck a 71-year-old man riding his bike.
After the crash, troopers say the driver continued eastbound before turning south on Hilltop Road.
The bicyclist died at the scene.
The car is believed to be a 2016-2019 BMW X-1 SUV with significant front right damage. Anyone with information on who the driver may be is asked to call Florida Highway Patrol at 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS.