Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in Hillsborough County

The car is believed to be a 2016-2019 BMW X-1 SUV with significant front right damage.

BRANDON, Fla. — Investigators are looking for a driver they say hit and killed a man on a bike and then drove off.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Friday morning on State Road 60 east of Lakewood Drive in Brandon.

Florida Highway Patrol says the person was driving eastbound on SR-60 when they swerved into the bike lane and struck a 71-year-old man riding his bike.

After the crash, troopers say the driver continued eastbound before turning south on Hilltop Road.

The bicyclist died at the scene.