HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A man riding a bicycle was killed during a crash early Tuesday morning, and troopers are looking for the truck involved.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a white pickup truck was traveling southbound on US 301, north of Sligh Avenue, around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday when it hit a man on a bike. The bicyclist died at the scene.

Troopers said the white truck then drove away.

Anyone with information is asked to call FHP at 813-558-1800 or CrimeStoppers at 800-873-TIPS.

