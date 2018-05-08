TAMPA, Fla. -- Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies are searching for the driver of a vehicle that reportedly struck and killed a bicyclist early Sunday.

Between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., deputies said an unknown vehicle was traveling southbound on 78th Street when it hit a bicyclist near the intersection of Eau Claire Circle.

Deputies said the unknown vehicle drove away and left the bicyclist, 53-year-old Johnny L. Arrington, and his 26-inch red Mongoose Element in the street.

It's not yet known if the vehicle is a car or a truck, but deputies said it will have front-end damage including at least one busted headlight, likely the right front one. Deputies said there will also be damage to one of the right side tire rims.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver is asked to call the sheriff's office at (813) 247-8200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477.

