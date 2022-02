Troopers say the bicyclist attempted to cross SR-60 from a private roadway.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, N.H. — A 30-year-old bicyclist died Monday after troopers say he was struck by four cars driving on State Road 60.

All four cars were traveling eastbound on SR-60 when the bicyclist attempted to cross from a private roadway, according to a report from Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was taken to an area hospital where troopers say he later died from his injuries.