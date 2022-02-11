Hillsborough County sheds light on Black-owned businesses during community event

Business owners discussed ways of supporting each other to survive as small businesses in the region.

TAMPA, Fla. — As part of Black History Month, Hillsborough County on Friday held a community event highlighting Black-owned businesses and the entrepreneurs behind them.

During the event, named "What it takes to Survive," business owners discussed ways of supporting each other to survive as small businesses in the community.

"Oftentimes when you start out becoming an entrepreneur, you think that you're alone in a lot of areas. You think you're the first to go through certain things or the first to have these specific types of challenges," Lennise Germany said, CEO of Livy O's Catering.

"So, to sit in an audience and hear the perspective of other business owners you understand that this is normal, and now you can continue to do what you do."