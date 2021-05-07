Deputies: Hillsborough high school teacher sexually abused student for over a year

At one point, deputies say the man was the student's Spanish teacher.

VALRICO, Fla. — A Hillsborough County teacher is behind bars for sexually abusing a student for more than a year, the sheriff's office says.

Alberto Rivera Claudio, 46, was a teacher at Bloomingdale High School in Valrico when deputies say discovered he had been abusing a student since November 2019. At one point, Rivera was the student's Spanish teacher, according to the sheriff's office.

Rivera was arrested on Friday on 12 counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

"Educators have the responsibility to teach their students right from wrong, but this suspect didn't seem to understand the difference himself," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. "As parents, we place trust in teachers to not only educate our children with the skills and knowledge they'll need in the future but also to be good role models for them. This suspect will face the consequences for his wrongful actions."

Anyone who believes they are a victim of Rivera's is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.