Troopers: Driver cited for careless driving after boat falls off trailer onto I-4

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A driver was cited for careless driving after the boat he was pulling a truck fell off the trailer and onto Interstate 4.
It happened just after 6 a.m. Friday morning on I-4 just east of Thonotosassa Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers say the driver somehow lost control of the truck, which caused the boat trailer to jackknife for a time before the boat fell onto the highway.
No injuries were reported in the crash.
In addition to careless driving, the driver was cited for vehicle registration and oversize load violations.
