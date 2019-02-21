TAMPA, Fla. — Someone has hacked Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn's Twitter account.

Buckhorn's verified Twitter account was blasted early Thursday morning with racist, anti-semitic, homophobic and pornographic content.

Some of the tweets make threats to Tampa International Airport, the Tampa VA Office and city of Tampa staff.

Tampa police spokesperson Steve Hegarty said the threats are not credible and law enforcement is investigating the hack.

"Detectives are working to determine who is behind the despicable messages," Hegarty wrote in an email.

Tampa spokesperson Ashley Bauman told 10News earlier Thursday her staff was working to remove the RSS feed of Buckhorn's Twitter account from the city's website. The feed has since been removed from the site after several hours.

The threats also include an AK-47 attack at Tampa City Hall, attacks on African Americans and a bomb at Tampa International Airport.

Tampa International Airport spokesperson Danny Valentine said the airport is aware of the threat made on Buckhorn's Twitter page.

Valentine said Tampa International Airport Police Chief Charlie Vazquez told him the threat is not credible.

The hacker tweeted an address in Salem, Oregon, claiming that's where he or she is located. The person also updated the location on Buckhorn's Twitter to the same address.

Police in Salem, Oregon, told 10News the address has been targeted several times over the past year for swatting.

Swatting is a harassment tactic used to deceive an emergency service. The hoax sends police and emergency service response team to another person's address.

Salem police say they aren't sure of who is behind the swatting incidents.

10News has also reached out to Buckhorn and Twitter to make them aware of the situation.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.