Body found burning in Ruskin field identified; man charged with murder

According to an arrest affidavit, the 20-year-old admitted to hitting the victim in the stomach and helping load his body into a truck to be moved to the field.

RUSKIN, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies have arrested a man they say killed a man whose body was found burning in an open field last month in Ruskin.

The investigation began just after 8 a.m. on April 15, when a 911 caller said they drove by what looked like a mannequin with an arrow in its back burning in an empty field off of 14th Avenue.

Once fire rescue crews put out the blaze, investigators determined that the "mannequin" was actually a dead body with a "large, bladed weapon" in his back.

The sheriff's office said the man was so badly burned, he was not able to be immediately identified. But a paystub with his name on it was found close by.

Medical examiners later found what appeared to be tape around the man's right arm and a belt around his ankles. These findings, along with the knife in the back, led the sheriff's office to determine this was a homicide.

Detectives spoke to multiple witnesses, including the man's wife who reportedly said her husband had left for work the previous morning, Friday, April 14, and did not return home, which was not normal.

They also interviewed three other men who worked with the victim and were out drinking with him that Friday night, an arrest affidavit says. According to the document, investigators spotted the men on surveillance footage between 2:30 and 3 a.m. on Saturday in the victim's truck at multiple Hillsborough County gas stations.

On April 21, detectives interviewed 20-year-old Christian Alvarez, who told them he, the victim and another man went to a bar on the night of April 14.

Alvarez said he witnessed the other man kill the victim, tape the body up, pour gasoline on it and light in on fire in the field, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit says after Alvarez was read his Miranda rights, he admitted to hitting the victim at least three times in the stomach and helping load the body into the truck to be moved to the field.