Woman's body found in Dover; Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office investigating

DOVER, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found in the Dover area.

Deputies say the dead woman was found around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday along McIntosh Road, less than a half mile north of I-4. She appeared to have upper body trauma.

"Our detectives are working diligently to solve the circumstances surrounding this incident," Sheriff Chad Chronister wrote.

Anyone with information that could help detectives with her case should call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.