Body found in Old Tampa Bay near Howard Frankland Bridge

The U.S. Coast Guard responded to a call of body in the water near the bridge just before 2:45 p.m.

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa police are at the Gandy Boat Ramp after the U.S. Coast Guard recovered a body Monday afternoon near the Howard Frankland Bridge.

It began as a water rescue in Old Tampa Bay just before 2:45 p.m., according to the Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg. Crews were able to recover the body south of the Howard Frankland Bridge.

The Coast Guard then met with Tampa police officers at the Gandy Boat Ramp.

Authorities have not yet disclosed what led to the discovery and have not released any information about the person who was found.

10 Tampa Bay has a crew at the scene and sees about four Tampa Police Department patrol cars that have responded.

At this time, the ramp is still functional for boaters and other watercraft. A section of the ramp has been taped off.