Body found in Hillsborough River, police investigating

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are investigating after a body was found in the Hillsborough River near Lowry Park.
Officers said the body was found near 8100 Florida Avenue by the marina.
Marine units and other crews are on the scene investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
