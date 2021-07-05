x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hillsborough County

Deputies find body in a retention pond behind Valrico restaurant

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
Credit: Chalabala - stock.adobe.com

VALRÉAS, France — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating after deputies say a body was found this weekend.

Investigators say the body was found Sunday evening in Valrico behind Landings Bar & Grill.

The sheriff's office says the medical examiner will have to rule on the cause of death.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter

 