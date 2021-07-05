Deputies find body in a retention pond behind Valrico restaurant

VALRÉAS, France — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating after deputies say a body was found this weekend.
Investigators say the body was found Sunday evening in Valrico behind Landings Bar & Grill.
The sheriff's office says the medical examiner will have to rule on the cause of death.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
