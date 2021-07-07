From guide dog trainee to Lightning ambassador: Bolt the Tampa Bay Lightning dog impacts community

After having to stop guide dog training because of an eye condition, Bolt is still leaving an impact on the community.

TAMPA, Fla. — You've seen the yellow Labrador at many hockey games as a Tampa Bay Lightning team ambassador - His name is Bolt and he now has an additional role.

Bolt was introduced to the Lightning world in August 2019 as a new puppy who would bring a positive impact to the team and its community.

From the time he was born the four-legged Lightning fan was training to become a guide dog with Southeastern Guide Dogs - a company with experts that train guide dogs, service dogs and skilled companion dogs for the visually impaired, veterans with disabilities and children with significant challenges such as vision loss or loss of a parent in the military according to NHL.com.

Carrie Talmantes, the Regional Manager of Puppy Raising Services at Southeastern Guide Dogs told 10 Tampa Bay that Bolt accelerated in training and advanced mastering commands and other things very well.

Multiple medical screenings are protocol for dogs at Southeastern. During an eye exam with a veterinary ophthalmologist it was found that Bolt has a possibility of an eye condition that may worsen with his age. He has beginning stages of cataracts in at least one eye.

Bolt was then transferred out of the career program to prevent a premature retirement.

"Everybody is going through a lot of work to get that dog to the point of being a working dog," Talamantes said after adding that Bolt's condition is uncertain and is something that may never worsen or could happen in a few years or even next year.

"We just wouldn't want to have that pre-mature retirement looming on our client and being stressful for them," Talamantes said.

Missy Davis who worked as an employee for the Lightning was Bolt's puppy raiser and was given the opportunity to adopt him after his transfer.

Instead of his life-long goal of being a guide dog completely terminated because of his eye condition, Bolt now doubles as a Tampa Bay Lightning and Southeastern ambassador.

Talamantes says that Bolt is doing an excellent job of raising awareness for Southeastern Guide Dogs and what they do to serve the community. Now that's a win-win.