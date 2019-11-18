TAMPA, Fla. — The date was April 28, 1993.

Bonnie Lee Dages, who was 18 at the time, left to meet her boyfriend at a Kash n' Karry store with her 4-month-old son, Jeremy Lee Dages.

The pair left their Lithia home to head toward the store, which used to sit at the intersection of Lithia Pinecrest Road at East Lumsden Road in Brandon.

Detectives say neither has been seen since. The mother's van, however, was found by Hillsborough County detectives still sitting in the parking lot of the store two days after they disappeared.

Nearly 27 years later, Linda Hershberger continues looking for answers as detectives search for clues surrounding the disappearance of her daughter and grandson.

She is expected to speak to the media on Tuesday morning in hopes someone will come forward with more information in the case. Hershberger will address what information is known in the case and answer further questions surrounding the disappearance.

Hershberger plans on representing both her daughter and grandson at the Tallahassee for the Florida Missing Children's Day ceremony on Friday as well.

