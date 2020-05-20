'We're taking a lot of precautions': Bowling alleys reopen for the first time in months

While each game is being properly sanitized, all staff members are wearing masks and getting their temperature taken at the door.

TAMPA, Fla. — More than two months after having to close their doors, the staff at Splitsville is welcoming customers back with new safety measures in place.

"We're here back and open, we're trying to make money, but we don't want to do it if it's going to hurt the guest experience," Owner Guy Revelle said.

The owners took the time off to perfect their sanitation procedures and change the spot's layout -- bowling alleys across Florida are welcome to open again as part of the state's Phase One reopening plan. On their first day back, it's business as usual with a little twist.

"All of our employees, we check their temperature before they come in if they don't feel 100 percent or they have a fever they're turned away. They're all wearing masks," Revelle said.

Guests aren't required to wear masks but can if they're more comfortable with one on. The staff is encouraging social distancing while customers eat and others bowl.

"You'll have the two lanes with the ball return and only your group is touching those balls. Hands sanitizer is at every lane that you can use in between bowling. Once you're finished, all of those balls are brought back to the welcome center and they're thoroughly cleaned and then put back out," Revelle said.

The restaurant and bowling alley have been popular for families looking for an escape from quarantine.

"It's so much more fun than staying home all day," 8-year-old Reilly Shea said.

It's he and his brother's first time out of the house in a while. Being home has been a big change. His grandparents wanted to make sure they visited a place taking the right safety measures.

"They're involved in so many things and then their world stops and they have to be at home. The staff has totally done the social distancing. We have the back area and there's nobody else back there," Silvana Capaldi said.

It's all apart of the restructuring to keep people a safe distance away from one another. The restaurant and bowling alley is functioning at 25-50 percent and only making 30-40 percent of their usual sales.

"We're going to stay at 25 percent because we feel that that's a good number. That's about 200 something people and we think that's a good number for the 6-foot rule. Now if that rule changes, then we would up the number," Revelle said.

The owners just want people to feel comfortable whenever they come through their doors.

"We're taking a lot of precautions to make sure that you have a good, clean, safe environment to get out and have some fun and enjoy yourselves," Revelle said.

