Crash closes westbound Boy Scout Boulevard in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Drivers are asked to avoid a westbound stretch of W. Boy Scout Boulevard heading into the evening rush because of a serious crash.
At least one person is hurt, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.
The westbound roadway is closed between West Shore Boulevard and Lois Avenue, police said. It's not yet known when it'll reopen to traffic.
What other people are reading right now:
- Deputies: Body found, believed to belong to missing good Samaritan from Apollo Beach
- Bolts-Islanders prepare for Game 2: 'No panic' with Tampa Bay
- Police: Driver tried to run over K-9 before car caught fire and couple broke into the mayor's house
- Gov. DeSantis signs bill requiring moments of silence at school into law
- Mosquitoes may be a year-long problem thanks to climate change, study says
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter