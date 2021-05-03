Injuries reported in crash on Boy Scout Boulevard in Tampa

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

TAMPA, Fla. — Serious injuries are reported in a crash on W. Boy Scout Boulevard at Manhattan Avenue N., according to police.

Both directions of W. Boy Scout Boulevard will be closed for several hours as officers work to figure out what led up to the crash, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.

Drivers can consider taking N. Westshore Boulevard or N. Lois Avenue to W. Cypress Street to get around the crash in the meantime.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.