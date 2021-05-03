Injuries reported in crash on Boy Scout Boulevard in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Serious injuries are reported in a crash on W. Boy Scout Boulevard at Manhattan Avenue N., according to police.
Both directions of W. Boy Scout Boulevard will be closed for several hours as officers work to figure out what led up to the crash, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.
Drivers can consider taking N. Westshore Boulevard or N. Lois Avenue to W. Cypress Street to get around the crash in the meantime.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- How people can prepare for the next pandemic
- Video shows Florida principal paddle 1st-grade student
- SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth in rare nighttime splashdown
- FHP: Drunken wrong-way driver eventually stopped on I-4 after a few crashes
- Worker shortage forces some Tampa Bay restaurants to close early
- 'I owe you a new broom': Hillsborough County deputy pulls hissing gator back into pond
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter