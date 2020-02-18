TAMPA, Fla. — The national chapter of the Boy Scouts of America says it’s declaring bankruptcy.

The organization faces hundreds of lawsuits filed by people who claim they were sexually abused by scout leaders over the course of decades.

So how might that impact scouting programs in Tampa Bay?

A group called Abused in Scouting announced last year it had heard from hundreds of alleged victims, including 18 in Florida. The incidents, which occurred between the 1950s and mid-1980s included one in the Bay Area at a camp in Dade City.

The greater Tampa Bay area council says it’s not aware of any individual lawsuits against it. Boy Scout chapters, they say, operate independently. So, the bankruptcy should not affect them, and programs should continue as normal.

While other councils have seen a decline in membership, the Boy Scouts of America Greater Tampa Bay Area Council says it’s actually seen an increase of close to 16 percent during the past two years.

On Tuesday, the local council updated its website with what they called an important announcement.

It stresses the chapter is not part of the national bankruptcy plan.

The Boy Scouts have acknowledged systematic failures in protecting the members from abuse. They’re also quick to point out prevention measures they’ve introduced have reduced those cases in recent years.

