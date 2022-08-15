Hillsborough County deputies searching for man accused of Brandon bank robbery

The man reportedly demanded a bank teller to give him cash.

BRANDON, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office needs your help to find a man responsible for a bank robbery in Brandon at about 3 p.m. Monday.

The man entered a Truist Bank on Causeway Boulevard and handed the bank teller a note demanding cash, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The teller then reportedly gave a certain amount of cash to the man and then he ran out of the bank.

The accused bank robber was wearing a red, white and blue Columbia hat, dark-colored shirt, white or light-colored shorts and white shoes, deputies say. He also had on gold-rimmed, Aviator style sunglasses.

“I am urging everyone to take a good look at these images," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Anyone who recognizes this man, or may have seen anything suspicious in that area, please contact us immediately.”