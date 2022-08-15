x
Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County deputies searching for man accused of Brandon bank robbery

The man reportedly demanded a bank teller to give him cash.
Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

BRANDON, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office needs your help to find a man responsible for a bank robbery in Brandon at about 3 p.m. Monday.

The man entered a Truist Bank on Causeway Boulevard and handed the bank teller a note demanding cash, the sheriff's office said in a news release. 

The teller then reportedly gave a certain amount of cash to the man and then he ran out of the bank. 

The accused bank robber was wearing a red, white and blue Columbia hat, dark-colored shirt, white or light-colored shorts and white shoes, deputies say. He also had on gold-rimmed, Aviator style sunglasses. 

Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

“I am urging everyone to take a good look at these images," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Anyone who recognizes this man, or may have seen anything suspicious in that area, please contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information regarding the bank robbery is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.

   

