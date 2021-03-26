Hillsborough County detective investigating Brandon shooting that left one dead

BRANDON, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 11:30 a.m. in Brandon Friday.
According to a press release, deputies were called to the Park at Portofino Apartments in the 1800 block of Princeton Lakes Drive for shots fired.
Detectives are currently interviewing the shooter who they say stayed on scene.
Charges in the case are pending a review by the State Attorney's Office.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
- ‘We’re in a plateau’: Scientists warn Florida's COVID-19 cases could increase again soon as data levels out
- Gov. DeSantis lowering vaccine eligibility age to 40 starting Monday, 18 starting April 5
- 2 teens rescued after drifting more than a mile off Florida's coast
- School board fires Florida teacher for medical marijuana use
- Sea turtles may lose protection after end to dredging limits
- Tornado outbreak strikes Alabama, Georgia; at least 5 dead
- Rays 101: Your ultimate guide to jumping on the bandwagon this season
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter