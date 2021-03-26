Hillsborough County detective investigating Brandon shooting that left one dead

Charges in the case are pending a review by the State Attorney's Office.

BRANDON, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 11:30 a.m. in Brandon Friday.

According to a press release, deputies were called to the Park at Portofino Apartments in the 1800 block of Princeton Lakes Drive for shots fired.

Detectives are currently interviewing the shooter who they say stayed on scene.

Charges in the case are pending a review by the State Attorney's Office.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.