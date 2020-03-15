BRANDON, Fla. — Firefighters are working to figure out what sparked a fire that damaged several homes in a Brandon neighborhood.

It happened Sunday morning in the area of Windingwood Avenue and Pine Ridge Circle, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue spokesman Eric Seidel.

The fire appeared centered around a shed, which contained several propane tanks and other flammable liquids, Seidel said. It spread to three homes, heavily damaging one of them, which prompted the two-alarm fire call.

It took about 45 minutes to get the fire under control because some of the propane tanks were venting, and crews needed them to wait to burn out, Seidel said. It's possible they could have exploded otherwise.

No one was reported hurt.

