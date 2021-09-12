SWAT team dispatched to report of person with a gun in Brandon

It's unclear at this time if anyone was injured. One person appeared to have been taken into custody.

BRANDON, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has responded to a call about a person with a gun in the Brandon area.

Deputies and SWAT team members responded Thursday afternoon to East Brandon Boulevard. It's unclear at this time if anyone was injured, but the sheriff's office says there is no current threat to the public.

"Deputies are working an active investigation. No immediate threat to the public," the sheriff's office tweeted.

Sky10 flew over the scene where more than 15 marked and unmarked sheriff's office cruisers could be seen. The view from the chopper showed authorities take one person into custody.

Traffic between East Brandon Boulevard and South Oakwood Avenue is being rerouted. Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Hillsborough Fire Rescue confirmed it was assisting but could not provide any further information.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.