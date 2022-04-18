Deputy-involved shooting reported near child care facility in Hillsborough County

No students or staff members were injured, according to law enforcement.

BRANDON, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting near a child care agency in Brandon.

One person was shot and received non-life-threatening injuries, the agency said in a news release. Deputies confirmed that nobody was killed and "no students or staff" at the child care facility were hurt.

A deputy involved in the shooting is said to be OK.

The northbound lanes of Kings Avenue were closed Monday afternoon in front of the Heaven Sent Child Care facility. Parents picking up their children at Kingswood Elementary School may have to navigate the road closure this afternoon.

10 Tampa Bay has a crew on the way to the scene.