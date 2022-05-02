Brandon home catches fire twice in less than 24 hours

Firefighters say they responded to reports of a lightning strike and smoke coming form the roof on Sunday night.

BRANDON, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a Brandon home Monday morning after it reportedly caught fire for the second time in just a matter of hours.

Firefighters say they were first called around 7:30 p.m. Sunday to the 400 block of Van Reed Manor Drive following a lightning storm. A call was made to 911 reporting a lightning strike and smoke coming from the roofline.

The three adult family members that live in the home were safely evacuated while crews got the fire under control within 15 minutes, according to the department. Firefighters say they also stayed on scene "doing overhaul

and spraying water to cool the materials involved" until 11:30 p.m.

However, around 6 a.m. Monday, a structure fire was reported at the very same home.

Around 8 a.m., crews said the fire was under control. No injuries were reported as the family members were not home when the second fire was called in.