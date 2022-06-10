No active shooter at Westfield Brandon, sheriff's office says, debunking social media posts

Two men arguing inside the mall continued outside, with one firing a weapon, according to a sheriff's office spokesperson.

BRANDON, Fla. — A fight at Westfield Brandon spilled out into the parking lot Friday afternoon, resulting in a couple of shots fired, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

But despite ongoing rumors and messages on social media, spokesperson Crystal Clark confirmed there is no active shooter incident at the mall. In fact, she added, operations are resuming as normal.

Law enforcement responded earlier in the day following a report of an argument between two men inside the mall that continued outside. At some point, one person pulled out a gun and fired a weapon at the other man, Clark said.

No one was hurt, she continued.

It's believed both people drove away from the scene in separate cars.

Investigators are at the mall to figure out what led up to the fight and shooting.

